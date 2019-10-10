No one takes a sport to new heights like Simone Biles -- literally and figuratively.
The 4-foot, 8-inch Olympic champion will likely break the internet after Thursday's all-around competition at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany.
That's because she's just not satisfied with being the greatest of all time. She keeps pushing the limits of the sport, shocking the world with newer, harder skills that no one's ever seen before.
Biles has already debuted two insanely risky and difficult skills at these world championships -- a triple-double on the floor exercise, and a double-double off the balance beam.
A triple-double means cramming three twists and two backflips all into a single jump. Don't try this at home.
The double-double means a double backflip with two twists. Many gymnasts can't do that on the floor, much less off a treacherous 4-inch-wide balance beam.
Biles has already led Team USA to a gold medal in the team competition at these world championships. That gold medal is the 21st world medal for Biles -- making her the most-decorated female gymnast in history.
Biles' work ethic and quest for perfection are legendary. Her standards are so high, she described her experience at last year's world championships as disastrous -- even though she won a medal in all five events in which she competed.
Even in her weakest event, the uneven bars, Biles stuck a dizzying dismount in the team competition this week, helping ensure US gold.
The 22-year-old says she's ramping up for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But sadly for all of us, Biles has said that will be her last Olympics.
