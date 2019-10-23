Simone Biles is sharing details on why she loves her boyfriend with the world.
The decorated gymnast posted a message celebrating his birthday on Instagram this week, calling Stacey Ervin Jr. the man of her dreams.
"So many things I love about you. Your energy lights up an entire room. you're a true gentleman and you always put others first," Biles said. "Your mindset, grit and your passion for greatness."
In a response to her message, Ervin described her as an angel who inspires him, and thanked her for believing in him.
Just this month, Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world championships' history with a gold medal on the balance beam in Stuttgart, Germany.
The US gymnast won her 25th career world medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's how had a career total of 23 and competed in the 1990s.
A four-time Olympic champion, Biles now holds 19 golds.
