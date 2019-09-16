THE DAY OF NEW LONDON TOP 10 STATE COACHES’ POLL Olivia Lank Olivia Lank Digital Content Producer Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Olivia Lank Digital Content Producer Follow Olivia Lank Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesEarly Warning Weather ForecastObituary for Old Lyme father going viralFarmers' Almanac releases 20 signs of a hard winter aheadTax on many food items will increase on Oct. 1Harwinton farm brings awareness to recent farmstand theftsPolice: Father blew up house, himself on his daughter's wedding day2 brothers killed minutes apart in separate ATV crashesThe remains of a man missing for 22 years have been found -- thanks to Google Earth'Bring it on,' estranged husband's lawyer tells the state as crews search reservoirEXCLUSIVE: Farber's attorney says family believes Jennifer Dulos is dead Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.