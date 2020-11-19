Tiger Woods and son Charlie to compete together at next month's PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and son Charlie will play together in next month's PNC Championship, according to the PGA Tour.
The PNC Championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, sees some of the top PGA and LPGA Tour players team up with a family member.
Woods, a 15-time major winner, will be competing at the event for the first time.
Charlie, 11, is an accomplished junior player and a video of his impressive swing went viral earlier this year. Woods has caddied for his son on a number of occasions.
"I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," Woods said in a statement, reported by the PGA Tour. "It's been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship."
The 44-year-old recently finished tied 38th at the Masters, carding one-under par.
