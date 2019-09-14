Tyson Fury defeats Otto Wallin in brutal Las Vegas fight

Tyson Fury took down the previously undefeated Otto Wallin in their heavyweight boxing fight Saturday night.
Fury won the 12-round bout in a unanimous points decision, despite suffering a serious cut above his eye early in the fight. With the victory, Fury improves to 29-0-1, including 20 wins by knockout.
"It was a great fight ... For a majority of the fight I couldn't see out of my left eye," Fury said.
Wallin, the 6-foot-5, 236-pound Swede, entered the fight with a 20-0 record -- with 13 knockouts -- after an amateur career where he was 34-12 and twice lost to Anthony Joshua, a future heavyweight champ.
"I did everything I could. I tried my best. Tyson is a great champion," Wallin said.
Fury, from the United Kingdom, is considered the lineal heavyweight champion after beating undisputed champion Wladimir Klitchko in 2015.
After tonight's victory, the 6-foot-9 Fury called out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, whom he wants to challenge in a rematch with next year.
CNN's Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.