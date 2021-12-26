NEW YORK, N.Y. (WFSB) - The Big East Conference announced on Dec. 26 that the Dec. 29 Marquette at UConn women’s basketball game was canceled due to COVID.
There were issued within the Marquette program.
The Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.
Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for any rescheduled contest. If a canceled game is unable to be rescheduled, UConn athletics will credit the account of a season ticket holder at the conclusion of the season.
Patrons who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to a canceled game, can utilize their same game tickets for the rescheduled game.
