CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - UConn's head football coach is stepping down.
On Sunday, Randy Edsall announced that he was retiring at the end of this season.
Less than 24 hours later, Edsall said he is stepping down as the team's head coach effective immediately.
“Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” UConn's Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a statement.
Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will assume head coaching duties for the Huskies for the remainder of the 2021 season.
"We’re going to work hard, while working hard, we’re going to enjoy this moment and have fun, with that being said and for the fanbase — what you see is what you get," Spanos said.
Spanos has been on the Huskies' staff since 2019 and has 26 years of coaching experience between the college and NFL levels.
“I have gotten to know Lou over the last two years and have great respect for him as a person and for his football acumen. There is no doubt that Lou has the respect of the players and I look forward to supporting him and the team for the remainder of the 2021 season," said Benedict.
School officials said Edsall will collect his full salary for this year, $1.2 million.
Sports reporters say this is common for top level college sports.
“We can debate whether that’s just, but there’s nothing about this arrangement in terms of Edsall being paid out through this year that’s unusual in this industry,” said Matt Brown, publisher of Extra Points.
It may be frustrating to fans, but experts say that’s the cost of doing business at this level. Especially since Edsall is agreeing to leave after this year.
A buyout clause in his current 5-year deal expired, but he just signed a two-year extension through 2023.
Paying three months of salary could be cheaper than a legal fight. Especially since his pay is lower than most coaches at this level.
“The reality is that in the college football world right now, Randy Edsall was a, was a bargain,” said Mike DiMauro, assistant sports editor and columnist for The Day.
Matt Brown, who covers college sports business, says UConn also needs to think about how that would look to the next coach.
He says a lot of coaches have noticed UConn’s legal fight with former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie. The school fired Ollie with cause to avoid paying the rest of his contract, and Ollie sued.
“It’s very unusual for a coach to be completely fired for cause, even when they absolutely deserve, and walk away with nothing,” Brown said.
Plus, Edsall was not fired. He told the athletic director that he planned to step down Dec. 1.
In an email obtained by Channel 3, Benedict said Edsall would be relieved of his duties immediately “to provide for an orderly transition and stability to the program.”
But why wouldn’t UConn just keep Edsall for the rest of the year? DiMauro said this lets Uconn reset its season.
“When you have an interim coach, I think expectations lessen a little bit,” DiMauro said.
Fans are now left wondering where Uconn will look for its next head coach, and what kinds of candidates can they attract. A lot of that will depend on how much Uconn is willing to pay.
This was Edsall's second stint with the university and was currently in the midst of his fifth season with UConn.
(2) comments
Just axe the program and divert all that money to what a university is supposed to represent, academics.
No loss to the team. Just a lot of money wasted on his salary. Great job UConn board.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.