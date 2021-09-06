CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - UConn's head football coach is stepping down.
On Sunday, Randy Edsall announced that he was retiring at the end of this season.
Less than twenty-four hours later, Edsall said he is stepping down as the team's head coach effective immediately.
Randy Edsall has officially stepped down as @UConnHuskies Head Football Coach, announcing his retirement today...Reporting Live with Breaking News on CBS Connecticut @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/RjDgzn47qe— Harry Cicma (@HarryCicma) September 6, 2021
“Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” UConn's Director of Athletics David Benedict said in a statement.
Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will assume head coaching duties for the Huskies for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Spanos has been on the Huskies' staff since 2019 and has 26 years of coaching experience between the college and NFL levels.
“I have gotten to know Lou over the last two years and have great respect for him as a person and for his football acumen. There is no doubt that Lou has the respect of the players and I look forward to supporting him and the team for the remainder of the 2021 season," said Benedict.
School officials said Edsall will collect his full salary for this year.
This was Edsall's second stint with the university and was currently in the midst of his fifth season with UConn.
