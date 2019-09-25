The 2019 Rugby World Cup delivered its first major shock as minnows Uruguay held on for a historic 30-27 victory over Fiji.
Uruguay had not won a World Cup match since beating Georgia in 2003 and tears flowed after the referee blew the final whistle, sparking huge celebrations from the winning camp.
No one had expected this result.
The last time these two teams faced each other Fiji stormed to a comfortable 68-7 victory but it was a different story in the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, a venue built in memory of those killed in the 2011 tsunami.
It was the biggest score Uruguay has ever recorded in a World Cup game and it was well worthy of the win against a Fiji side who failed to impress.
More to follow...
