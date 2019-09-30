World Rugby has apologized after a Russian song was played following Georgia's victory over Uruguay on Sunday at the Rugby World Cup.
After the final whistle at Japan 2019 games, a popular song from the victorious nation is played -- a Tom Jones song reverberated around the Tokyo Stadium following Wales' victory over Australia.
But as the Georgian players celebrated their hard-fought 33-7 victory over Uruguay with its fans, the song heard in the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium was sung in Russian, rather than in Georgian.
"They were playing a song after the match, it was a Russian song sung by a Georgian singer," said Georgia's New Zealand head coach Milton Haig.
"We want to make it clear Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia. It is a different language, culture, everything. Please make sure these kind of things are ironed out for us."
Tensions escalated between Russia and Georgia in August 2008, when then-Georgia President Mikheil Saakashvili sent troops to regain control over the Russian-backed self-proclaimed autonomous region. Russia responded by moving tanks and soldiers through South Ossetia and advancing farther into Georgian territory.
During the five-day conflict, nearly 200 serviceman and 228 civilians from Georgia were killed, according to an EU fact-finding report. Sixty-seven Russian servicemen and 365 South Ossetian servicemen and civilians also lost their lives in the conflict.
A ceasefire agreement was brokered by France and signed a few days later by Saakashvili and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
While Moscow recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states, they remain officially part of Georgia but have separate governments.
World Rugby has apologized "on behalf of the organizing committee for the oversight."
"It was a Georgian singer performing a Russian song," World Rugby told CNN. "It will not happen again."
It's not the first time that cultural mishaps have occurred at international sporting events.
In September, the Andorran national anthem was played instead of Albania's ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifying match against France.
Meanwhile at the 2012 London Olympics, South Korea's flag was displayed before the North Korea women's footballers played -- the players left the pitch before it was corrected.
Despite the musical mix-up, it was a successful day out for Georgia, as they bounced back from their disappointing 43-14 loss to Wales in their opening game.
As for Uruguay, the result meant they came crashing down to earth following their shock victory over Fiji.
