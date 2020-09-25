Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, is about to enter the animated world of the Johnson family.
Abrams, a former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and chair of the voting rights advocacy group Fair Fight, is set to lend her voice to the upcoming animated episode of ABC's 'black-ish,' CNN has learned exclusively.
In the episode, which is the the second of two new episodes scheduled to air back-to-back on October 4, Dre (Anthony Anderson) begins to explore local politics and, at one point, seeks some advice from Abrams, the network said.
The two episodes are airing as a one-hour television special and will focus on following the family "as they navigate the upcoming presidential election," a description added.
Both episodes will be directed by Matthew A. Cherry, whose animated short film "Hair Love" won an Oscar. Graham Towers & Ben Deeb wrote the animated episode.
The special will set the stage for the official return of 'black-ish' on October 21.
This year, which is the show's seventh season, 'black-ish' will tackle current events like the global pandemic and "the movement for social justice and equality," according to ABC.
