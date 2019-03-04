HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Wayne pushed its way out of the state, and now residents are bracing for plummeting temps.
The state woke up blanketed in snow Monday morning.
The highest total reported to Channel 3 has been 16.5 inches in Pomfret. Columbia received roughly 14.5 inches and Mansfield Center saw 14 inches.
On the heels of Wayne, however, cold air arrives.
Temperatures will drop into the teens Monday night, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
"So while we’ll get a reprieve from wintry precipitation, we’re stuck with a winter chill! For Tuesday, after starting out in the teens… highs will range from 25 to 30 and a northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder (expect a wind chill in the teens during the afternoon)," Dixon said.
Daytime highs will only be in the mid-20s.
"With the exception of some flurries or isolated snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re storm-free through the end of the week," said Dixon.
That trend will stick around through at least Thursday.
On Friday, temperatures will go above freezing, and the weekend is featuring temps reaching 40 degrees.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
