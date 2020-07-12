HARTFORD (WFSB) - State parks and beaches are expected to be busy as the temperatures reach into the 90s Sunday.
The following state parks and beaches are now closed for the day after they reached capacity:
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Wadsworth Falls State park in Middletown
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding folks who travel to state parks to “recreate responsibly by practicing social distancing measures, playing it safe and panning ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.