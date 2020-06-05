Stephen Colbert calls out violent police tactics at protests

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert is weighing in on the treatment of peaceful protestors at nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and systematic racism.
Colbert commented on the use of rubber bullets by law enforcement at some of these events, calling them "more bullet than rubber," adding that they "maim, blind and even kill."
"That's why law enforcement doesn't call them 'non-lethal,'" said Colbert. "They call them 'less-lethal' ammunition. Less-Lethal Ammunition, from the makers of Arsenic Lite! Most of the poison, none of the guilt," he said.
Colbert specifically criticized the use of force at a protest outside the White House on Monday.
Thursday's episode of the "Late Show" also included a solo performance by Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.
Wilson, playing his piano at home, performed "God Only Knows."
"I love you all, love and mercy to you all," Wilson said at the conclusion of the song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.