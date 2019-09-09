Steve Carell helped Kelly Clarkson start her talk show with an epic homage

Kelly Clarkson knows how to start a talk show with a bang -- well, a scream.
"The Office" star Steve Carell made a brief appearance on Monday's premiere of the singer's eponymous talk show, opening the debut episode with a nod to a very memorable part of his 2005 film "40-year-old Virgin."
"Live on tape from Universal Studios in Hollywood, ladies and gentleman, ahhhhh, Kelly Clarkson," Carell screamed.
His bellow of Clarkson's name comes from a scene in the film where his character gets his chest waxed and screams the "American Idol" winner's name in pain.
Carell's cameo was not announced prior to the show's airing. So, if this brings you half as much joy as it seemed to bring the audience, happy Monday.
"The Kelly Clarkson" show airs weekdays in syndication.
