HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Stop & Shop announced Sunday evening it has reached tentative agreements and the strikes have ended.
The three-year agreements include increased pay for all associates, continued excellent health coverage for eligible associates and ongoing defined benefit pension benefits for all eligible, according to Jennifer Brogan, Director of External
Communications and Community Relations for Stop & Shop.
The agreements were made with UFCW Locals 328, 371, 919, 1445 and 1459, which represent 31,000 associates across Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
They are subject to ratification votes by members of each of the union locals.
Brogan said the top priority will be restocking the stores so associates can return to taking care of their customers.
“We deeply appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during the time, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Stop & Shop,” Brogan said.
Andrew Royce is a Shop Steward at the Manchester Stop & Shop. He told Channel 3 his first priority Monday morning is cleaning.
“There was no seafood, no meat, no deli,” Royce said. “There was no service at all during the strike.
Royce said he is relieved and ready to return to work.
Customers celebrated Sunday night after the announcement, just as employees did.
“It’s good,” Shannon Desmarais of Glastonbury said. “So I can start shopping again, I’ve been having to go to other places and it’s been kind of crazy.”
Manny Ortiz of Hartford said it’s good for the employees.
“I worked there and I know a lot of people that’s their full-time and only job,” Ortiz said.
Mary Latham of Wethersfield is happy to return to a store she knows so well.
“You do have a camaraderie with that people that work there because you shop there,” Latham said.
The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Unions released a statement in response to the deal.
"We are incredibly grateful to our customers and everyone who proudly stood together with us every day for a contract that invests in the communities we serve, and makes Stop & Shop a better place to work and a better place to shop," the statements reads.
Senator Richard Blumenthal issued a statement after Stop & Shop announced the agreement.
"This powerful victory is a win for all American workers who stand strong for fair pay, affordable health care, and other basic rights," Blumenthal said.
I was proud to stand with Stop & Shop workers all around Connecticut, visiting more than two dozen stores and seeing their fortitude and courage. Fairness triumphed."
Brogan said stores will be open at 8 a.m. tomorrow, then will return to normal hours.
