NEW YORK (AP) — A major storm moving into the New York area is putting Game 4 of the AL Championship Series in peril.
The teams were scheduled to play at night, but that changed.
Game 4 will now be played on Thursday, and Game 5 will be played Friday at 7:08 p.m.
The gloomy weather forecast calls for a substantial rainstorm, forcing a postponement that would likely alter pitching plans for both teams.
See the full forecast here.
The Astros lead 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup after winning at Yankee Stadium 4-1 on Tuesday.
Gerrit Cole tossed seven shutout innings and the Astros homered twice. Cole struck out seven and worked around five walks by holding New York to four hits. The right-hander has won his last 19 decisions since allowing six runs over five innings of a 9-4 loss to the White Sox on May 22. Cole is 3-0 with 32 strikeouts and a 0.40 ERA in three starts this postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.