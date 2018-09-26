HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a concern for strong to severe storms on Wednesday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said they could be popping up between 7 p.m. and midnight.
"The line of storms will tend to weaken as they move from west to east across the state," said DePrest.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a "slight risk" category for severe weather.
"Damaging winds are possible along with torrential downpours," DePrest said. "Fortunately, the heavy rain will move through quickly and therefore we don’t expect any major problems with renewed flash flooding."
The temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 70s with dew points not far behind.
"The cold front will settle to the south of New England tomorrow and high pressure will move into the region. Therefore, we can expect a pleasant day," said DePrest.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s and 70s, with lower humidity.
Thursday, Friday and the weekend all look pleasant.
"Friday will start out cloudy and showery with a wave of low pressure forming on the front to the south of New England," said DePrest. "However, drier air should arrive in the afternoon and the showers will come to an end."
