HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a chance, though low, for some strong storms on Monday night.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said between 7 p.m. and midnight there could be some showers and thunderstorms in some parts of the state.
This is all due to a cold front.
There could also be some gusty winds around after the fact.
Track the rain with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
The Storm Prediction Center placed Connecticut in the 'possible risk' category for receiving some nasty storms.
Temperatures will fall back through the 60s Monday night.
Tuesday is expected to be better as high pressure will move into New England, and fair weather returns.
There will be sunny skies and highs between 55 and 60 degrees.
It will also be a bit breezy.
A cold front from Canada may bring a few sprinkles into the state for Wednesday.
For the most part we should remain dry.
Temps will reach into the 50s but drop after midday.
Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly.
Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and there is the potential for a widespread frost by late Thursday night,
The wind will diminish and the sky to remain mainly clear, permitting the temperature to take a free-fall.
Temps could easily drop into the 30s and even 20s in parts of the state.
Then, things turn milder for Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.