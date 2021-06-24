The Best Strawberry Lemonade Popsicles
Makes: 6 popsicles
THE INGREDIENTS
2 cups strawberries, hulled & sliced
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 or 1 ½ lemons)
¾ cup oat milk
THE STEPS
Add sliced strawberries, lemon juice and oat milk to a blender. Blend until smooth or almost smooth depending on preference. Add a dash more oat milk if you prefer a slightly sweeter popsicle.
Pour mixture into popsicle mold. Try the juice before it’s frozen! It’s delicious!
Freeze for at least 3 hours until solid. Stores well in the freezer for 2-3 months (if they’re not eaten before then!).
