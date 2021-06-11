Summer Cassoulet
Ingredient List:
White Beans (Cannellini, Navy, Butter, White Runner) canned or cooked from dry until just tender
Onions (Leeks, Shallots, Red or White Onion)
Garlic – 4 Whole Cloves
Any Combination of Your Favorite Summer Veggies:
• Yellow Squash
• Zucchini
• Eggplant
• Tomatoes
• Asparagus
• Mushrooms
Optional – If You Wish To Add Meat:
Chicken (raw or cooked), Beef Tips, Sausages, Cubed or Shredded Pork
Fresh Herbs: tarragon, parsley , thyme
Tomato Paste (1-2 tablespoons)
Chicken stock, beef stock, veggie stock, mushroom stock, white or red wine
Breadcrumbs or Panko
Instructions:
• Sauté the onions & garlic until tender
• Add veggies and sauté 5 minutes, add meat if desired, sauté 5 minutes or so until all are well mixed.
• Stir in tomato paste and beans, mix very well
• Add wine and stock until very moist
• Stir in fresh herbs
• Put Dutch oven lid on into pre-heated 325 oven for 2 hours or so; Check liquid level at one hour; add stock if too dry.
• After two hours remove lid, top with seasoned breadcrumbs or panko, put back in oven without lid for another 40 minute
** You may sauté all the ingredients and transfer to a lidded casserole for the oven
Enjoy with bread and a salad!
