Pasta With Olive Oil & Garlic
Ingredients
1 pound thin spaghetti
1/2 head garlic (~6 large garlic cloves)
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
3/4 cup parsley, roughly chopped
1/3 cup grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese, plus more for garnishing
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Salt
Steps
In a blender, add garlic cloves and 1/2 cup olive oil. Blend until almost smooth. You can also mince garlic by hand and add olive oil to minced garlic, but the blender makes things easier!
Boil pasta to al dente.
In a separate pot, add garlic oil and red pepper flakes. Heat on low until oil simmers (bubbles lightly) for 1 minute. Turn heat off, and add pasta, tossing with tongs. Add parsley, 2 more tablespoons of olive oil, cheese, and a pinch of salt. Toss. Serve immediately with more parsley and parm!
Rigatoni with Crumbled Sausage & Tomato Cream
The Ingredients
1-pound rigatoni pasta
4 spicy or sweet Italian sausages, meat removed from casings
28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 yellow onion, chopped
2 large cloves garlic, minced
~1/3 cup heavy cream (more or less to taste)
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Fresh basil, to garnish
Whole milk ricotta, to garnish
Grated Parmesan or Parmigiano-Reggiano, to garnish
The Steps
Cook and crumble sausage meat out of the casing in a dry pot over medium heat. Cook until sausage is crumbled into bite-sized pieces, there is no more pink, and meat is cooked through (about 10 minutes).
In a large pot, add olive oil, garlic, and onion. Over medium-low heat, sauté for 2 minutes. Add cooked sausage.
Turn heat to medium-low and add crushed tomatoes. Let simmer while occasionally stirring for 5 minutes.
Turn heat to low and add heavy cream to create a blush sauce. Stir in a handful of basil.
Remove from heat and stir sauce into al dente rigatoni. Spoon into pasta bowls, adding a garnish of fresh basil, a generous dollop of ricotta, and grated cheese.
