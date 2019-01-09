WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in the Oakville section of Watertown.
Police said the investigation is happened at 24 Bushnell Avenue.
A 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. by the officers who responded to do a wellbeing check.
Officers found the woman's car was missing from the home.
The car, a grey PT Cruiser, was found later in Waterbury.
A neighbor described the woman as a quiet person who lived alone.
"Everybody is a little nervous all around," said Steven Anderson, a neighbor.
No additional details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.