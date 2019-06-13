West Hartford, CT (WFSB) -- Join 3 Cares and Connecticut Children’s at the 19th Annual Concorso Ferrari & Friends event on Sunday, June 23rd from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM on LaSalle Road in West Hartford, Connecticut. This event celebrates all makes and models of Italian automobiles—from vintage Alfa Romeos, Fiat and Lamborghinis to the supercars of Ferrari, Pagani and Maserati- while raising awareness and critical funding to support Connecticut Children’s.
The Concorso Ferrari & Friends event has been a signature automobile event in Southern New England since 2001. It attracts 10,000 Connecticut Children’s supporters and car enthusiasts each year. The highlight of the event is the “Patient Parade,” which is an emotional and exciting car ride for 40 Connecticut Children’s patients who are paired with drivers and driven into the heart of downtown West Hartford, where they are greeted by the cheers of thousands of spectators and receive a red-carpet welcome.
This year’s Concorso weekend will also feature Grand Prix driver Skip Barber, who is best known for the world-renowned racing school he established. He will be the featured speaker at Cars, Cocktails and Conversation on Saturday, June 22 at Farmington Polo Grounds. Tickets for the event, which starts at 6:00 p.m., are limited and are going quickly. Click here to purchase tickets.
Proceeds from the 2019 Concorso Ferrari & Friends will benefit the Family Support Fund, which pays for critical expenses not covered by insurance. The stress of a child’s illness, and the associated expenses, put a strain on any family—financially and emotionally. The Family Support Fund allows us to help families with expenses that insurance will not cover, such as: transportation to and from medical appointments, medication, medical alert bracelets to identify patient’s diagnosis, food and clothing assistance, when families have redirected their funds to support other priorities like housing, transportation and medical support needs, medical or safety equipment (IV poles, wheelchairs, car seats), freezer to store breast milk, especially for premature or more fragile babies, weighted blankets and sensory toys for patients with autism or high anxiety and more.
And, of course, the June 23rd main event will feature many, many amazing cars and one of them will be driven by Charlie Vest, who has participated for more than 15 years and is co-chair of the organizing committee. “The big thing for me participating in Concorso that first time,” Charlie recalls, “was the experience of driving in the patient parade,” Charlie goes on to say. “I was hooked from there on. Our “Patient Parade” gives really deserving children something to have great fun with and smile about, and maybe even get their mind off of the issues and challenges they’re facing, at least for a day. And I feel truly blessed and honored to have shared my car and my passion with such amazing kids all of these years ever since.”
You can find this event on Facebook and Instagram at @concorsoferrari. To learn more about this event and to purchase tickets to Cars, Cocktails and Conversation, please click here.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.