HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The holiday week will feature rain, possible snow and the coldest air of the season so far.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm arrives Monday night.
"Rain and wet snow will first impact Northwestern Connecticut early this evening, then rain will overspread the rest of the state tonight," DePrest said.
While most of the state will see rain, there could be some wet snow in northern CT.
The precipitation ends early in the afternoon when a wave of low pressure goes out to sea.
Then on Wednesday, the coldest air of the season so far arrives late in the afternoon.
With it comes the possibility of snow squalls during the afternoon and evening.
"Some towns may not get any snow, but other towns could get a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow that could coat the ground," DePrest said.
The real story is how cold it'll be on Thanksgiving.
Temperature records for Nov. 22 are in jeopardy. Read more about the records here
"Despite plenty of brilliant sunshine, we are forecasting highs in the teens and lower 20s with wind chills near zero or below throughout the day. A strong northwesterly wind will gust to 40 mph, perhaps higher," DePrest said.
Temps could be as low as 12 degrees, with a daytime high of 18 degrees for the greater Hartford area.
Then, Black Friday will start out with record or near record cold.
"We are forecasting a low of 8 degrees, which would be a new record. However, the unusually cold weather will begin to ease up a bit during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Otherwise it will be dry and sunny.
The cold weather continues this weekend.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates and smartphones on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.