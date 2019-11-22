The first trailer for "Emma" shows an updated spin on the classic Jane Austen tale.
The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy. She's the third actress to play Austen's beloved character on the big screen, after Judy Campbell in 1948 and Gwyneth Paltrow in an Oscar-winning 1996 version. A loose 1995 adaptation was "Clueless."
The new movie was directed by Autumn de Wilde, her debut. It also stars Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, and Callum Turner.
The story follows Emma through romantic relationships as she searches for love and a happy ending in her little town.
Emma opens February 21 in limited release. Watch the first trailer above.
