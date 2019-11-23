"Frozen 2" is here so get ready to sing your heart out.
Although the soundtrack for the highly anticipated animated sequel was released Nov. 15, the movie's debut in theaters can only help bring new sing-alongs to life.
So what's the next "Frozen"-themed earworm?
Much like Elsa's signature anthem "Let It Go" from 2013's "Frozen," we have another power ballad destined to become iconic. Idina Menzel sings "Into the Unknown," all about unlocking the key to Elsa's past. (Panic! at the Disco does a version of the song as the first single, which plays during the end credits role in "Frozen 2.")
Next, there's "Lost In the Woods," by Weezer. The song features the group's signature sound, but it's also a ballad featuring emo lyrics like, "But is this what it feels like to be growing apart/ When did I become the one who's always chasing your heart/ Now I turn around and find I am lost in the woods/ North is south, right is left, when you're gone."
Kacey Musgraves sings a new tune called "All Is Found," for the movie's soundtrack. Composed by the "Frozen" songwriting team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, it's an acoustic number performed in the movie by Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna. It is also in the end credits.
"Can you face what the river knows?" Musgraves sings.
The movie features seven new songs in all, composed by Anderson-Lopez and Lopez. The track list also includes "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People" from the first movie, just in time to sing us into the holiday season.
