"The Office" is as popular as ever thanks to streaming, but don't count on that to stir a reboot.
Greg Daniels, who helped develop the original British series for the US audience, talked to EW about the desire to bring back the hit NBC comedy.
"There was a lot of misunderstanding, because NBC did just did an exact reboot of 'Will & Grace' and then we started talking about doing something more with 'The Office,' " he said. "And at that time the cast were doing things that would make it impossible to get them all back to do more episodes of 'The Office' — even if they wanted to."
NBC launched new episodes of "Will & Grace" with the original cast in 2017.
Some stars of "The Office" have expressed interest in at least a reunion.
But Daniels says the series, which ran for nine seasons until 2013, wrapped things up well, and he worries about messing with that magic.
"My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans," Daniels said. "People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."
So it's back to Netflix we go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.