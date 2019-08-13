(WFSB) – Come on down!
Do you want to be a contestant on the price is right? Open casting calls will be held in September at Mohegan Sun.
The casting call will be held on September 17, 2019 at Mohegan Sun.
Each contestant will be interviewed on camera for approximately 30 seconds to answers questions as to why they want to be a contestant on the show.
Two winners will be selected from the search to receive a trip to Los Angeles from the airport closest to Hartford.
One grand prize winner will be selected from the two to participate as a contestant on The Price is Right.
For official rules on the contestant search, click here.
Applications must be submitted at the time of the respective casting call. If you would like to fill out an application, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.