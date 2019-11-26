The Pussycat Dolls are reuniting for 'X Factor'

The Pussycat Dolls are getting back together this weekend in the United Kingdom.
So says "X Factor" judge Louis Walsh.
Walsh broke the news that the girl group is reuniting Saturday for the season finale of "X Factor: Celebrity."
"The Pussycat Dolls are the guest," he said Monday on the ITV talk show, "Lorraine." "There's an exclusive for you!"
His fellow judge on the show, Nicole Scherzinger, was the lead singer for the Pussycat Dolls, who have not performed together in a decade.
The group is known for such hits as "Buttons," "Don't Cha" and "Stickwitu."
