The Strokes 'The New Abnormal' album drops

The Strokes sixth album has arrived.
"The New Abnormal" is the first since 2013's "The Comedown Machine."
The new album features nine tracks including the previously released singles "Bad Decisions," "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus" and "At the Door."
The New York City band that first formed in 1998 is best known for several songs over the years including "Last Nite," "Juicebox" and "Reptilia."
It was produced by the famed Rick Rubin and the cover art is "Bird on Money" by the late neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.
