The US could again see 200K Covid-19 cases daily, former CDC director says

The US could see nearly four times the current rate of Covid-19 cases in the next four to six weeks as the Delta variant spreads and the population hits a wall on vaccinations, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN.
That warning comes as the CDC is changing its masking guidance by recommending that vaccinated people in certain parts of the country resume wearing masks, and that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday on a telebriefing.
"We're heading into a rough time. It's likely, if our trajectory is similar to that in the United Kingdom, that we could see as many as 200,000 cases a day," Dr. Tom Frieden said Monday, adding the US likely won't see the "horrific death tolls" of earlier in the pandemic thanks to the number of vulnerable people who are vaccinated. Frieden was CDC director during the Obama administration.
But, he said, "You will see a steady increase in deaths, and these are preventable deaths."
Cases have jumped as the Delta variant has spread. Every state saw more Covid-19 cases reported in the past week than the week previous, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The US averaged more than 57,300 new daily cases over the last week -- an average that's generally risen since the country hit a 2021 low of 11,351 daily on June 22, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
As of Tuesday, cases have risen by 50% or more in 35 states over the past seven days compared to the week before.
The last time more than 200,000 US cases were reported in a day was in January, according to Johns Hopkins.
The Delta variant is believed to be more transmissible than other strains -- so much so, Frieden said, that it is essentially finding people who are unvaccinated.
And much of the country remains unvaccinated, despite incentive programs and urging from health experts. Only 49.2% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About two-thirds of the eligible population has received at least one dose, the CDC said.
Vaccination rates have hit a wall, and that could have serious consequences, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"Now we are at a point where there is a solid 25 or 30% of the population that's saying they don't want to get vaccinated, that they are okay with allowing this virus to continue to spread, continue to do harm and, worst of all, continue to possibly create variants that are going to be resistant to vaccine-induced immunity," Offit said.
And vaccinated people will likely pay a price for those choices, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. Even though vaccines offer strong protection against the virus, being surrounded by unvaccinated people could lead to infection spillover, and vaccinated people could get sick or pass on the infection to their loved ones, she said.
Change to masking guidance based on new data
Walensky said the CDC, through investigations of clusters of Covid-19 outbreaks, determined the Delta variant is more likely to infect even fully vaccinated people.
"What we've learned in that context is that when we examine the rarer breakthrough infections, and we look at the amount of virus in those people, it is pretty similar to the amount of virus in unvaccinated people," Walensky said.
She said the "vast majority" of transmission is through unvaccinated people.
Nearly two-thirds of US counties have high or substantial transmission of Covid-19, according to CDC data; 46% of counties have high transmission and 17% have substantial transmission.
The CDC defines high transmission as at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of at least 10% in the past seven days. The threshold for substantial transmission is 50 new cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of 8%.
The CDC had said May 13 that most fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks indoors or outdoors. It updated the "When You've Been Fully Vaccinated" section of its website on Tuesday.
Several areas across the country are trying to get residents back in face coverings.
Eight health directors in the Puget Sound area of Washington state are recommending masking indoors regardless of vaccination status.
"The health officers of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, and Grays Harbor counties have joined together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family, and our communities," the group said in a joint statement.
The city of Savannah, Georgia, has moved beyond recommendations, instead reinstating a mask mandate effective immediately.
During a news conference on Monday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear facial coverings inside all city government facilities, as well as Savannah city schools and early childhood centers. The mandate does not apply to private businesses or institutions, but the mayor is strongly encouraging owners to implement the mask requirement.
In St. Louis, city and county officials also implemented an indoor mask mandate that went into effect Monday, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping it.
Schmitt blasted the reinstated mask mandate as "unreasonable, arbitrary, and capricious, unconstitutional, and unlawful," in a statement Monday evening.
"This continued government overreach is unacceptable and unconstitutional, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine," Schmitt said in the statement announcing the lawsuit. "There is absolutely no scientific reason to continue to force children to wear a mask in school," he added.
Florida is unlikely to require masks in schools. Gov. Ron DeSantis, responding through a spokesperson to the CDC recommendations, said parents know what's best for their children.
"Fortunately, the data indicate that Covid is not a serious risk to healthy children, which is why schools in most countries were among the first institutions to reopen," said spokesperson Christina Pushaw. "At the end of the day, the governor trusts parents to weigh the risks and benefits and make the best choices for their kids."
DeSantis' statement is in contrast to CDC evidence that shows Covid-19 can be a serious risk to children. CDC data indicate more children have died from Covid-19 -- 517 so far -- than are killed by the flu annually, even in a bad influenza year.
There were reports of more than 38,600 new cases in children for the period between July 15 and 22, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children have accounted for 1.3% to 3.6% of the hospitalizations, depending on the state, according to the organization, which represents pediatricians.
(2) comments
Truly a pandemic of the uneducated. So sad how ignorant, selfish and downright stupid the anti-vaxxers are.
#Biden/Harris2020 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #Pride #drumpfisgoingtojail #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
The anti vaxxers must be so proud.
