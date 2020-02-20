There is a lot happening in the 'Westworld' Season 3 trailer

Commence malfunctioning: the "Westworld" Season 3 trailer is here.
And, frankly, it's a lot to process.
But Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) does a good job summing up all the action -- "Welcome to the end of the game."
Indeed, it looks like major events are about to go down, not the least of which appears to be a tense face-off between Dolores and Maeve (Thandie Newton).
The trailer, which you can view here (it does contain some graphic language), also gives a sneak peek at some new characters, including one played by Aaron Paul.
The long-awaited eight-episode third season of the HBO hit comes almost two years after the series aired its second season finale in June 2018.
The new season premieres March 15 at 9 p.m. on HBO. (The network, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.