Actress Susan Kelechi Watson and actor Jaime Lincoln Smith are becoming an "us."
The "This Is Us" star posted a picture of her engagement ring Saturday, announcing that she was engaged to Smith, known for his roles in "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Law & Order."
"Forever Ever" they both captioned the pictures.
"'Theyll say its love/And they'll know its love/For when they call its name/it will answer to love/Without hesitation' ~me," the post said.
Her ring featured a blue center stone surrounded by small diamonds on the band.
Watson stars as Beth Pearson, one half of a fan-favorite couple alongside Sterling K. Brown's Randall Pearson, on NBC's "This Is Us."
