Radiohead singer Thom Yorke has called himself a "hypocrite" and admitted that his campaigning on climate change has often been at odds with his jet-setting lifestyle.
In an interview with BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs," the British musician said: "The thing I've always struggled somewhat with, is if I'm campaigning on climate change, I'm someone who has to fly for my work so...
"I totally agree I'm a hypocrite but... what do you want to do about it?" he told the show.
"You can do stuff but the real stuff has to happen in Parliament and the UN, and has to happen now, we're out of time," he said.
The singer has been vocal in his support of Friends of The Earth and Greenpeace. In June, Radiohead released hours of unheard material from the mid-1990s in aid of Extinction Rebellion, after the material was stolen by cyber-attackers.
The thieves had threatened to release the audio unless the band paid $150,000, according to a Facebook post from Radiohead. The recordings date from "around the time of 'OK Computer'" -- Radiohead's third album released in 1997 -- the band said.
"So instead of complaining -- much -- or ignoring it, we're releasing all 18 hours on Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion," reads the post, referring to the UK-based climate protest organization which says it uses "non-violent civil disobedience to achieve radical change."
In the interview, Yorke also spoke about the death in 2016 of his former long-term partner Rachel Owen, who died at the age of 48.
Yorke and Owen had two children and were together for 23 years before they announced the end of their relationship in August 2015.
"When the kids' mum died, it was a very difficult period and we went through a lot," Yorke said.
"It was very hard. She suffered a great deal and my ambition is to make sure that we have come out of it alright, and I hope that's what's happening," he said.
Speaking about his relationship with his children, Noah and Agnes, Yorke said: "I can't hope to be their mum but we're alright.
"I'm just really proud of them both. It stuns me most days. I can't believe they're anything to do with me. They're just such great people," he added.
CNN's Jack Guy and Brian Ries contributed to this report.
