EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- School buses were delayed in East Haddam on Wednesday afternoon following the report of a threat.
According to an email sent out to parents by the school district, the social media threat said a school bus from the high school would “blow up.”
A school official said the bus in question was taken out of service immediately, which caused the delay on Wednesday.
"Absolute panic. I twas very alarming as a parent to find that out," said Rhiannon Vachon.
Rhiannon Vachon said she worried about her son, Wyatt, who is a Kindergartner at the elementary school.
"It freaks me out, absolutely that someone would do that especially with children. It's not OK," said Vachon.
Bob Barney, who teaches music at Nathan Hale Ray Elementary said when his colleagues learned about the threat, they remained calm so students wouldn't worry.
"It was handled very professionally. The students didn't know anything, the faculty didn't know too much. All they had was the principal over there decided to relay the information," said Barney.
All students have since been bussed home.
Police are investigating the threat at this time.
According to school officials, transportation will resume on schedule Thursday with precautions in place.
