NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at a home at 934 Elm Street at 12:44 a.m.
Heavy fire was reported on the second floor, and police received multiple calls.
60 firefighters were called to the scene where three were hurt, reporting minor injuries.
New Haven Fire Assistant Chief Orlando Marcano said crews were having trouble with the stairs.
"One of the firefighters fell through the floor," Chief Marcano said. "He was taken to the hospital for evaluation."
Five residents were displaced from the home, and one was sent to the hospital.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
