(CNN) -- Actor and comedian Tim Conway, best known for his work on "The Carol Burnett Show," died on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to his publicist.
Conway was 85. He had been battling a longtime illness prior to his death, Howard Bragman, Conway's representative, told CNN.
The "Carol Burnett Show" aired from 1967 to 1978.
The ensemble cast included Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence and Lyle Waggoner. Conway joined the cast as a regular in 1975 after being a frequent guest.
