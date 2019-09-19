Tom Welling to reprise 'Smallville' role for CW's 'Arrowverse' crossovers

The next installment of The CW's annual "Arrowverse" crossover episodes are shaping up to be super, man.
CNN has confirmed that Tom Welling, who played a teenage Clark Kent on the network's long-running series "Smallville," will reprise his role in this year's cross-promotional event. The crossover episodes see heroes from the network's ever-growing list of comic book adaptions banding together to save the world.
The special episodes, which are this year entitled "Crisis on Infinite Earths," will span five episodes and include intersecting storylines from "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and new series "Batwoman." Characters from CW's "Black Lightning" will also appear.
The crossover will reveal what happened to Welling's interpretation of the infamous Man of Steel since "Smallville" ended. The series went off the air in May 2011.
"For eight years, 'Arrow' has stood on the shoulders of 'Smallville,'" executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement provided to CNN. "Simply put, there would be no 'Arrow,' and no 'Arrowverse,' without it. So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we're thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement."
Welling's casting is unique for another reason. Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 film "Superman Returns" and who has played another character in the "Arrow" universe, will also revisit his stint as Clark Kent in "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Tyler Hoechlin, who currently plays Superman on these shows, will also play the character in the crossover.
Kevin Conroy, who voices Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) in "Batman: The Animated Series," will also be making a special guest appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future.
The "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover episodes begin on December 8 with "Supergirl," followed by "Batwoman" on December 9 and "The Flash" on December 10. They pick up again in 2020 with back-to-back episodes of "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" on January 14.
