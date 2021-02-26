Tonight on PEOPLE - A 20 year look back at the Golden Globes' most iconic fashion moments.

Tonight on PEOPLE - A 20 year look back at the Golden Globes' most iconic fashion moments. And after a football injury left him paralyzed in 2010, Chris Norton walked down the aisle at his wedding.  Now his journey is the subject of a new documentary and he’s determined to inspire others.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.