Tonight on PEOPLE - A 20 year look back at the Golden Globes' most iconic fashion moments. And after a football injury left him paralyzed in 2010, Chris Norton walked down the aisle at his wedding. Now his journey is the subject of a new documentary and he’s determined to inspire others.
Tonight on PEOPLE TV at 7:30pm
- Andrea Almeida
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Andrea Almeida
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Five arrested after state trooper struck by vehicle in Tolland
- CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
- Faster vaccine rollout includes teachers and an age-based timeline
- Early Warning Weather Forecast
- Tiger Woods 'seriously' injured in vehicle roll-over in California
- Single dad of three in Enfield receives surprise from his mortgage company
- Doctors warning women that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause false positives in mammograms
- PD: Man killed in Wallingford crash Friday night
- Hoarding situation at Waterford home leads to removal of over 40 cats
- PD: Landlord performed lewd acts while watching tenant and her children from hidden room
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.