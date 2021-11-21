Torringford Volunteer Fire Department holds annual Christmas tree sale

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Torringford Volunteer Fire Department in Torrington is selling Christmas trees in an effort to raise money for the department.
The department usually doesn’t start selling trees until after Thanksgiving, but because of the tree shortage they wanted to get an early start.
This year, the department had a difficult time getting Christmas trees.
Volunteer firefighters said it’s because of the tree and labor shortage.
They say they usually buy more than 300 trees to sell throughout December, but this year they were only able to get 250 trees.
The department says they do sell out of trees every year usually right around two weeks before Christmas.
They say next weekend is always their busiest for tree sales.
100% of the money goes towards helping the Torringford Volunteer Fire Department.
Tim Carroll is a volunteer firefighter.
He said, “we use it towards our gear, radios, trucks insurance all that stuff.”
“It’s definitely a nice experience especially more so when it comes to any sort of community work it’s all about Torrington here. It’s all about being one family. Coming and supporting fire department with the trees serving and helping local citizens of Torrington,” said another volunteer firefighter, Hunter Folland.
You can come get a tree here on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. and on weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
