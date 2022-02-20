(WFSB) - A car fire on I-95 in Westport has shut down the highway.
It was reported to officials that people were injured in a car accident near exit 18 on I-95.
When officials arrived on scene, they found a car fully engulfed in flames, according to traffic camera footage.
According to Connecticut State Police, the highway has been shut down so officials can complete an investigation of the area.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Stay with Channel 3 for more traffic updates.
