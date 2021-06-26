Cos Cob bridge opens at 9:45am which will cause delays Updated 5 min ago Updated 5 min ago | Posted on Jun 26, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cos Cob Bridge is scheduled to open this morning at 9:45 AM. The opening may cause 20-25 minute delays near Cos Cob station. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cos Cob Bridge Delay Opening Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Search for suspect involved in shooting on I-84 in Cheshire continues Rob Polansky, Mike Savino, Matthew Campbell Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Melissa Cole Connecticut News CT state Sen. Kasser resigns amid divorce litigation Rob Polansky, Matt McFarland Connecticut News Man charged in connection with Hartford homicide Rob Polansky, Mike Savino, Andrew Masse Connecticut News Gas station owner responds following fuel mix-up that's costing customers hundreds of dollars Kevin Hogan
