STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Traffic is flowing normally following a crash Saturday.
It happened on the northbound side of I-95 in Stamford between Exits 9 and 10.
Two cars and two trailers were involved in the collision.
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash shut down I-95 for a period of time, but has since reopened.
