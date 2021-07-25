WOODBRIDGE, CT(WFSB) - A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash in Woodbridge early Sunday morning.
According to police, Mac Tillery, 38, was killed after his vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by Juan Ponce, 26 of Milford.
Police said Tillery was outside of his stopped car in the left lane of the Wilbur Cross Parkway north of exit 58. Tillery's car was then struck by the vehicle Ponce was driving.
Police said Tillery died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
(2) comments
Are you sure? Maybe this was a bad ax mint between exit 85 and 95 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway.
To begin to understand the above comment you have to know that this story began with the title "Bad Accident on the Wilbur Park Crossway." [smile]
