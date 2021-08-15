HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash Saturday evening resulted in the death of a Bristol man.
It happened around 6:30 on I-84 East prior to Exit 46.
State Police say a 2005 Toyota Corolla was in the right lane when it traveled all the way across into the left shoulder, striking a guardrail.
The driver, identified as Jesse Perez, 31, of Bristol, was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
State Police said Perez was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Any witnesses to or anyone that may have dash cam footage of the crash are asked to contact State Police Trooper Chandler Chasse, assigned to the Hartford barracks, at 860-534-1000 or by email at chandler.chasse@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.