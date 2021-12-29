NORTH CANAAN, CT (WFSB)-- On Wednesday, a crash occurred on RT 44 (East Canaan Rd) at Lower Rd in North Canaan.
State troopers reported a serious head on crash.
Lifestar was requested for an unresponsive party with a severe head injury, another party pinned in FedEx truck. Both drivers had to be extricated.
East Canaan Rd at Lower Rd is closed due to utility wires down and in the road.
