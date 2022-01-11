TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor Trailer crash on Route 15 Southbound Updated 9 hrs ago Updated 9 hrs ago | Posted on Jan 11, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WFSB Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- A tractor trailer crash on Route 15 Southbound has closed the right lane. around exit 90. Police are still investigating the accident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tractor Trailer Crash Transports Highway Southbound Lane Police East Hartford Accident Exit Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Mark Dixon Connecticut News High school girl's basketball coach suspended after team defeats opponent 92-4 Rob Polansky Connecticut News CT high school hockey player dies from injuries sustained during game Andrew Masse Connecticut News Early snowfall totals: Winter Storm Alfie drops more than a foot in some spots Rob Polansky Connecticut News DOT offers explanation of why it was so difficult to pretreat roads ahead of this morning's storm Rob Polansky, Mike Savino
