WOODBRIDGE, CT(WFSB) - A section of the Wilbur Cross Parkway is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed northbound between exits 58 and 59.
Expect traffic delays
(1) comment
Are you sure? Maybe this was a bad ax mint between exit 85 and 95 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway.
