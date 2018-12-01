ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB)- Two crashes have closed down lanes on I-91 Northbound in Rocky Hill.
Both crashes are between exits 23 and 24.
The crash closest to Exit 23 has closed the left lane. Police say another lane will be closed soon because the Fire Department is responding to the scene.
The second crash has closed the two right lanes just before Exit 24.
Police said the crashes are minor and they do not have injuries to report at this time.
